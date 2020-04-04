'India, Hum Honge Kamyab' a powerful message that encourages people to stay home and stay safe

The film shares a message of positivity and hope amid deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Actors Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi joined hands with Sony Pictures Sports Network, philanthropist Sudha Murthy and eminent sportspersons such as Kuldeep Yadav, Vijendra Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquina and Sushil Kumar to share a message of "Positivity, Hope and Togetherness" through a film titled, 'India, Hum Honge Kamyab'.

The film, based on the idea 'we shall overcome', encourages the citizens of India to stay at home and be safe in order to fight COVID-19. Staying home is the safest measure to fight the pandemic as that's the only way, we can emerge victorious out of this global crisis.

India, Hum Honge Kamyab features India's finest athletes fighting it out at various global sporting events.

"We humbly appeal to you in the spirit of solidarity to join hands with us to spread this message by showcasing this on your media platforms. We are confident this film will add the much-required energy and hope that our citizens need at this moment," the Sony Pictures Sports Network said in a media release.

On a related note, a nation-wide 21-day lockdown was announced on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of coronavirus. So far over 3000 COVID-19 positive cases have surfaced across the country, including 212 cured and 75 deaths.