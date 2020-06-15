Image Source : TWITTER/AMUL Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Sushant Singh Rajput now has an Amul Butter ad tribute. Keeping up with their tradition of creating iconic advertisement about incidents of national and global value, the dairy giants have now created an ad to pay tribute to Sushant. The new advertisement of Amul captures Sushant Singh Rajput as a Bollywood talent, bringing alive the screen presence and charm he exuded in films such as "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Sonchiriya" in animation avatars.

Lyrics from the song "Ik vaari aa" in Sushant's film "Raabta", are used to create the punchline of the ad: "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara".

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.

Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's postmortem was performed.

Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi.

The actor became a household name with the TV show "Pavitra Rishta" before foraying Bollywood. He made his big screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che", and is also known for his roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

