'I am watching..': Parineeti Chopra WARNS fan pages against putting out her fake quotes praising other artists

In her post, the Mission Raniganj actress stated that she will be taking action against those fan pages, who posted her fake quotes praising other artists. ''I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them,'' she said.

parineeti warns
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra on Saturday took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story warning fan clubs for posting her fake quotes praising other artists. In her post, the Mission Raniganj actress stated that she will be taking action against the said fan pages. However, she didn't specify the context exactly. In her statement, she wrote, ''I am seeing fan clubs put out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you. Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone.'' 

India Tv - Parineeti Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

For the unversed, actor Parineeti Chopra married Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur in September, which was attended by several famous personalities like Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh. Many high-profile leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended star-studded Parineeti and Raghav's wedding.

A few weeks ago, Parineeti celebrated husband Raghav's 35th birthday and shared a heartfelt birthday note with a total of seven unseen pictures on Instagram. In one of these pictures, she can be seen enjoying a cricket match with Raghav, in the other picture, only the couple's feet are visible and Parineeti can be seen flaunting her wedding mehendi.

Parineeti on work front

She was last seen in Mission Ranigaj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. Parineeti will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, playing the role of Amarjot Kaur. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will hit the big screens next year. 

Apart from this, she also has a few other projects in her hands including Prem Ki Shaadi, Sanki, Shiddat 2, and Zahoor. 

