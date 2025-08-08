Huma Qureshi got Gangs of Wasseypur without auditioning; here's how it happened Huma Qureshi didn’t even audition for Gangs of Wasseypur. Her debut happened through a chance encounter with Anurag Kashyap on an ad shoot with Aamir Khan.

New Delhi:

Making a career in the entertainment industry and surviving in it is not a piece of cake. It has often been seen that newcomers take up small roles in order to start their careers. Some actors try their luck in the television industry, while others go for advertising commercials.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who has not only delivered critically acclaimed films in her acting career so far, but also has an interesting story about how she bagged her first film.

The actress is none other than Huma Qureshi. She made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's action crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. But did you know that she never gave any audition for her role in the cult classic film?

The day Anurag Kashyap discovered Huma on an ad set

Yes, in an interview with Mashable India, the Dedh Ishqia actress Huma Qureshi shared the incident when she was a newbie in this industry and used to work in advertisements, trying to get a break as an actor. However, things turned out well for Huma, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spotted her talent while he was directing her in an advertisement for a brand opposite Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

“Tu paagal hai kya”: The unforgettable chat that changed her life

Recalling the incident, Huma said, "It was a four-day shoot in Wai. And we were shooting on the second day when Anurag said, 'I will cast you in a picture.' And me, gadhi (donkey) no. 1, I said, 'main to abhi aai hoon Bombay. Maine suna hai bahot struggle karni padti hai. Aise aasaani se picture nahi milti (I've just come to Bombay. I've heard you have to struggle a lot. You can't get a film so easily).' Then he is like, 'tu paagal hai kya,' and I am like 'thodi si (a bit).' So that's how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I didn't audition for the film."

Gangs of Wasseypur: The cult film that launched many careers

The 2012 film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was praised by the audience, and it became a cult-classic film. Besides Huma, the film features Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Jameel Khan, Piyush Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vineet Kumar Singh, Faisal Malik and others in the lead roles.

Where to watch Gangs of Wasseypur online today

It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is available to stream on the OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar.

Also Read: Nishaanchi teaser: Anurag Kashyap's film featuring debutant Aishvary Thackeray is full of action drama | Watch