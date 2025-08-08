Nishaanchi teaser: Anurag Kashyap's film featuring debutant Aishvary Thackeray is full of action drama | Watch The makers of the upcoming drama film 'Nishaanchi' have dropped the official teaser on Friday. Anurag Kashyap's directorial marks the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray.

New Delhi:

The official teaser of the most anticipated film 'Nishaanchi' has been released by the makers today, August 8, 2025, across social media platforms. Directed by renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film features Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Interestingly, Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, is making his acting debut with this film.

Along with the teaser, the makers also announced its release date. The film is set to hit the silver screens on Friday, September 19, 2025. The 1-minute and 30-second teaser is full of action, comedy and drama. The teaser video was shared by Amazon MGM Studios India in a joint Instagram post with makers of the film.

It has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes so far. The caption of the post reads, "Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya #Nishaanchi Teaser Out Now Releasing in theatres near you on September 19."

Watch Nishaanchi teaser here:

Social media users were quick to react to this teaser and filled the comment section with their excitement. Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani also commented and wrote, "Banger!!!!!! Full power theatrical experience!!!! Can’t wait to see the reactions." Fans have compared the teaser with Anurag Kashyap's cult movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and wrote, "Gangs of Wasseypur Vibes."

About the movie 'Nishaanchi'

For the unversed, the movie revolves around the story of twin brothers who share the same appearance but have different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. This Bollywood film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh. However, the music of this movie is composed by Manan Bhardwaj, Nishikar Chhibber, Dhruv Ghanekar, Ajay Jayanthi and others.

