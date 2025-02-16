'Hopefully I'll be back soon' says Ed Sheeran as he ends India tour with Delhi NCR concert

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ed Sheeran ends his India tour with Delhi NCR concert

Ed Sheeran, British music sensation, known for his songs ‘Perfect’ and ‘Shape of You’ delivered a concert in Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Thousands of people from different parts of Delhi-NCR and the country turned up to attend the final performance as part of 'The Mathematics Tour to India' at the Leisure Valley Ground.

Lisa Mishra, an Indian singer and actor opened the concert and set the mood for the evening. By the time she was done, the crowd was keen to see Sheeran perform. After a wait of another half-hour, Sheeran turned up on the stage, wearing a T-shirt with 'Delhi' written on it. He was welcomed with a round of applause and cheers.

The Grammy winner performed 'Castle on the Hill' as the first song of the evening. He then went on to address the crowd. He spoke about how he wanted to perform in different parts of the country, unlike his previous concerts which only took place in Mumbai.

"The first time I came to tour India was in 2015, we played in Mumbai. The next time we came, we played in Mumbai and the next time we came, we played in Mumbai.

"The last time we came I said, 'Why don't we play anywhere else?' They said, 'Where do you want to play next?' I said, 'Next time, we'll play everywhere except Mumbai. We will go to all cities of India," he said.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter began his six-city 'Mathematics Tour to India' in Pune on January 30. Sheeran performed in five cities during this India tour which included Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi NCR.

He said, "It's amazing to see, we went to Old Delhi yesterday... What a place! Thank you so much for having me here in your beautiful country." He also introduced the audience to his loop station which he uses to layer beats, harmonies and guitar riffs in real-time.

Sheeran told the audience, "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me and hopefully I will come back soon."

