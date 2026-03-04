Holi 2026: 7 upbeat songs to make your Instagram reels lively and festive

New Delhi:

Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Colours', is celebrated across India with joy. This year, Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

It is been known that Holi celebrations are incomplete without music and if you're planning to click pictures, shoot fun videos, and post some colourful reels, choosing the right song can make all the difference. In this article, we have curated a list of seven songs that are perfect for your Holi 2026 reels.

7 upbeat Holi songs to make your Instagram Reels lively

1. Panwadi (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 2025)

The song, Panwadi, is from the romantic drama film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malohtra in the lead roles. This Bollywood song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi and AKASA.

2. Holi Mein Rangeele (2020)

The upbeat song 'Holi Mein Rangeele' is from the 2020 album of the same name. Released by B-Live Music, it is sung by Mika Singh, Abhivan Shekhar, and Pallavi Ishpuniyani. This lively track is perfect for making your Instagram Reels more fun and engaging.

3. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013)

Your Holi playlist isn't complete without the iconic song 'Balam Pichkari' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade and features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

4. Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban, 2003)

Another famous Holi songs is Holi Khele Raghuveera from the 2003 movie Baghban. It features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and it is sung by Udit Narayan.

5. Holi Ke Din (Sholay, 1975)

You will definitely hear 'Holi Ke Din' being played on the streets and during Holi celebrations. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and RD Burman, the song is from the movie Sholay and features Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan.

6. Rang Barse (Silsila, 1981)

Rang Barse is one of the classic songs that is a must for your Holi Instagram Reel. Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, it perfectly captures the joy and playfulness of Holi.

7. Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017)

Badri Ki Dulhania is sung by Neha Kakkar and Monali Thakur and can be included in your Holi playlist. It features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, the 2017 movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta.

