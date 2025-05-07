Hina Khan starts her 'much needed' first trip to South Korea, posts pics on Instagram TV actor Hina Khan started her highly exciting first trip to South Korea on Wednesday. She shared a glimpse of her travel experience on the social media platform Instagram.

New Delhi:

TV actor Hina Khan, who is suffering from Stage 3 Breast cancer, has started her first trip to South Korea. On Wednesday, she posted a series of pictures on social media showing her travel experience from her flight. She also mentioned that this is her first trip to the Korean Peninsula.

Taking to the Instagram account, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan mentioned that this is a much-needed and highly exciting trip. In the caption, she wrote, Here begins a Much Needed and Highly Exciting trip to the one and only South Korea. This is my first visit to the beautiful Korean Peninsula. I am looking forward to seeing the iconic and popular destinations of Seoul.. Thank you @kto_india for having me. A special Shout Out to @cathaypacific for being extra kind and warm, your hospitality and assistance is appreciated. Thank you for looking after us.'

Check the post below:

The post has garnered over one lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. For the unversed, Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. She shared this news with her fans in June 2024. Earlier today, Hina expressed her happiness and praised the Indian Armed Forces for conducting 'Operation Sindoor' by sharing a post on social media. She wrote, 'Operation Sindoor, Jai Hind' along with the tricolour Indian national flag on her X (Formerly Twitter) handle.

Talking about the work front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in the comedy drama film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal. She will be next seen in Smeep Kang's directorial Carry on Jattiye alongside Sunil Grover, Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles.

Also Read: Ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf, 5 highest-rated films-shows of Wamiqa Gabbi on IMDb