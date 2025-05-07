Ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf, 5 highest-rated films-shows of Wamiqa Gabbi on IMDb Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is all set to hit the silver screens on May 9, 2025. Ahead of its release, take a look at the highest-rated films and shows of Khufia actor here.

New Delhi:

Indian actor Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for her new release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, this week on May 9, 2025. This Bollywood movie is directed by Karan Sharma and stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf, take a look at the highest-rated films and shows of Khufia actor Wamiqa Gabbi here.

Jubilee

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, the drama series Jubilee features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. This series has an IMDb rating of 8.3 and is available to stream on Prime Video. In this television series, Wamiqa Gabbi played the role of Nilofer and her performance was well-received by the audience.

Eclipse

The action drama television series 'Eclipse' was created by Shailendra Jha. It features Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi and Anshuman Pushkar. It is about a love story between Manu (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) and Rishi Ranjan, which is impacted by the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, the web series is available on JioHotstar.

Khufia

The action thriller film 'Khufia' is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an operative named Krishna Mehra (played by Tabu), who works at an Indian spy agency known as R&AW. The story continues when she is assigned to investigate the mole who was selling India's defence secrets. With an IMDb rating of 6.1, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Mai

Atul Mongia's crime drama series 'Mai' features Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The series is about a mother who uncovered the criminals behind her daughter's death. The film has an IMDb rating of 7 and is available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Kali Jotta

The romantic drama film 'Kali Jotta' features Satinder Sartaaj, Ankur Verma and Neeru Bajwa in the key roles. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Daljit Singh and Sachin Kumar. The film revolves around the life and struggles of Raabia and her student Anant. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

