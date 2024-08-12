'Highway' fame Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam dies at 39 due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam dies at 39

Famous Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam died on Sunday. She was known for Coke Studio's hit songs 'Laili Jaan', 'Bibi Sanam', 'Pamona' and 'Chup'. According to local media reports, Hania Aslam died of cardiac arrest. She was around 39 years old. Her cousin and colleague Zeb Bangash has confirmed Haniya's death on social media. Bangash has paid tribute to the late singer by sharing pictures of his late cousin on Instagram.

Haniya's admirers have expressed regret over the singer's death on social media. Hania Aslam, who has been a popular singer in the Pakistani music industry for years, started her music career in 2007 by forming a band called "Zeb-Haniya" with Bangash. They gave many hit songs before moving to Canada in 2014 for Aala Talim. Haniya Aslam and Bangash have given many hits to Coke Studio Pakistan. Some of their most famous songs include "Tan Dole", "Dosti", "Dil Pagla", "Ahaan" and "Sah Na Sake". She also lent her vocals to Alia Bhatt starrer Highway's song "Sooha Saha". She also collaborated for Hindi film Madras Cafe.

On the news of his death, several Indian celebrities also took to their Instagram profiles to send their condolences. Indian music artist Anirudh Verma wrote, "I am so sad to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. His music will always be remembered." The Indian-Pakistani duo of Roop Magan and Qurram Hussain, known for their band "Josh the Band", shared a post with a picture of Hania Aslam, writing, "Today, our music industry has lost a great artist and soul. You will never be forgotten Hania. R.I.P."

Indian singer and actor Swanand Kirkire wrote, "My dearest Haniya Aslam @citrushaniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully last night. We shared a special bond when we collaborated on @dewarists 2 'kaho kya khayal hai'" A wave of mourning has spread among her fans in India and Pakistan as soon as Haniya's death news went viral.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares 'Emergency' film and trailer release date, calls it darkest time for democracy