Kangana Ranaut shares 'Emergency' film and trailer release date, calls it darkest time for democracy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emergency new poster has been released

Bollywood actor and MP Kangana Ranaut is active in politics as well as films. She will soon be seen in the film 'Emergency'. The audience has been eagerly waiting for this film of the actress for a long time. In such a situation, the makers have revealed the trailer release date of the film today, increasing the enthusiasm of the audience. Kangana has shared the information related to the trailer by sharing the new poster of the film on social media.

Kangana Ranaut shared the post

The trailer of 'Emergency' will be released on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day. In this film, the actress has played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana shared the new poster of the film on social media and wrote, Witness the darkest time in democratic Indian history and the lust for power that almost burned the whole country. The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will come on August 14. The explosive saga of the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and the Emergency will be released in theatres worldwide on September 6.'

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in June

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' will be released on September 6. Earlier this film was scheduled to release on June 14. However, due to the Lok Sabha elections, its release date was postponed. For the unversed, Kangana has won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Kangana will be seen in the role of former PM Indira Gandhi

The film 'Emergency' is based on the Emergency imposed in the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will be seen in the lead role in the film. The film is also directed by the actress herself. Apart from Kangana, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Milind Soman will also be seen in this film. Kangana was last seen in the film 'Tejas'.

Also Read: Watch: Bobby Deol and Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' trailer is dramatically over the top, where is Disha Patani?