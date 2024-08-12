Watch: Bobby Deol and Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' trailer is dramatically over the top, where is Disha Patani?

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS Bobby Deol and Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' trailer is out now

Kanguva, made under the banner of Studio Green, is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2024. With its tantalizingly thrilling posters and the absolutely amazing 'Fire Song,' the excitement for the film is continuously rising to a fever pitch. Now, after a long wait, the trailer of Kanguva has finally been released, and it's indeed extraordinary and out of this world, with Kanguva looking like it’s going to rule the box office.

The trailer of Kanguva showcases that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand. After Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva is yet another example of amazing content from the South. Suriya's character is portrayed as a ferocious daredevil, and the superstar is making a ravishing entry into the Pan-India market. It's fair to say that the trailer is Suriya's lion’s roar across India. The trailer is ouver the top beautifully depicts both prehistoric humans and our future. Such an imaginative and daring project could only come from the South.

Watch the trailer here:

With the trailer release, The makers wished the director Siva as he celebrated his birthday. They further jotted down the caption, "Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our #DirectorSiva Sir, Wishes from Team #Kanguva #HBDSiva"

About the film

The film, which is releasing on October 10, 2024, promises to be a memorable experience in the history of cinema. As the release date is coming closer, fans and movie lovers are excited to see Surya's tremendous performance and powerful film 'Kanguva'. Where Bobby Deol will be seen once again in the role of a villain after Animal, Disha Patani, who shared screen space with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, will now be seen opposite Suriya.

