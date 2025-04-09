Here's the new update on Jr NTR's film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, know release date The excitement about NTR Neel has been at its peak ever since it was announced. Now it's release date has also been revealed.

After Devara: Part 1 and War 2, Jr NTR will be seen in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next. The film has been in the news for a long time but now finally Mythri Movie Makers have shared an official update on the film. Not only have the makers announced the release date of the film but have also announced the date when Jr NTR will start shooting with Neel. Tentatively named NTRNeel, this film is already one of the most awaited projects by the people. So now the announcement about the film has excited fans.

Here's when Jr NTR will begin shooting

The excitement about NTR Neel has been at its peak ever since it was announced. The audience is eagerly waiting to know more about this mega project and today with a new revelation, the excitement of the audience has increased even more. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle on par with the KGF films which aim at an epic scale. The project is being financed by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Harikrishna Kosaraju. So today, along with the new poster of the film, information has been shared that the shooting of the film will start on April 22, 2025. This means that Junior NTR will join the shooting of the NTR Neel Movie from April 22 onwards.

Release date

If reports are to be believed, the title of the film has been kept as Dragon. But an official announcement on this is awaited. Moreover, according to Sacnilk, it is said that Dragon will now hit the big screens on April 9, 2026, in multiple languages.

While Jr NTR must be hungry for a blockbuster as his late release Devara: Part 1 could not be called a hit, on the other hand, after KGF 2, Prashanth Neel's next with Prabhas (Salaar) performed less than expectations. Hence, both the RRR actor and the action-thriller filmmaker must be aiming for a blockbuster run at the box office.

