Here's how Gaurav Gera transformed into Mohammad Aalam, makeup artist shares unseen video

Dhurandhar has be the talk of the nation ever since it released in theatres on December 5, 2025. From the actor's performances to it's music and story telling, everything is being discussed widely online. But one thing, that has equally clinched everyone's attention is the transformation of Dhurandhar's cast for their roles.

From lead actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar to supporting roles from Gaurav Gera to Danish Pandor has been applauded by audiences. Now the make up team of Dhurandhar has shared an unseen video from a cast' get up. Let's have a look.

Gaurav Gera's transformation for Mohammad Aalam

Gaurav Gera impressed everyone in the role of Mohammad Aalam from Dhurandhar. The actor looked completely unrecognisable in the film and ever since, social media users have been discussing his look. Now makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, who did a fabulous job with each of Dhurandhar's cast, has Gaurav Gera's transformation.

She shared a video on Instagram, where Gaurav can be seen getting his full look done. 'Recognise Gaurav Gera @gauravgera in Dhurandhar? Most didn’t! For his character in Dhurandhar - Mohammad Aalam, we etched a lifetime into his features: softened lines, a natural salt-white beard, textured aging, hair cropped to character. Every 'I didn’t recognise him' felt like the work landing exactly where it should, but above all, it celebrates Gaurav’s versatility and the ease with which he steps into a character,' read Preeti's caption.

Dhurandhar collection

Ranveer Singh's most anticipated film, Dhurandhar, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 27 crore on its day 7, bringing its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 will now release on Match 19, 2026, while Dhurandhar is expected to hit Netflix in January's first week.

