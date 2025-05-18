Hera Pheri 3 without Babu Bhaiya? Paresh Rawal confirms his exit from comedy drama | See Post

Advertisement
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal clarified the reason and confirmed his exit from Priyadarshan's directorial Hera Pheri 3. The actor shared a tweet on his X handle on Sunday.

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently sparked buzz on the internet after news broke out of his exit from the third instalment of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, titled Hera Pheri 3. Initial reports suggested that the actor stepped away from the project due to creative differences with the filmmakers. However, putting all speculation to rest, Paresh Rawal took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his exit from the comedy-drama film was not due to any creative disagreements.

In the tweet, Paresh wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE  ARE  NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Check the post below:

About Hera Pheri franchise

For the unversed, Hera Pheri 3 marks the third instalment in the cult-comedy Hera Pheri franchise. In the series, Paresh Rawal played the iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya, which gained immense popularity and remains a fan favourite to date. The first part of the film, 'Hera Pheri', was released in 2000. It features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the second instalment titled 'Phir Hera Pheri' hit the screens in 2006, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav in the pivotal roles. 

Work front

Paresh Rawal was last seen in Raj Tiwari's directorial 'Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai', alongside Amit Sial and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. Paresh will be next seen in Priyadarshan's film 'Bhooth Bangla', co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Akshay Kumar and Tabu in the pivotal roles. 

