The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Kim Sharma considers influencers better than actors, here's why During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Bollywood actress and Vice President of talent agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Kim Sharma, spoke openly about film actors, influencers and the impact of social media on their careers.

New Delhi:

Kim Sharma, who started her career in 2000 with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai through 'Mohabbatein', is now away from the big screen, but is still associated with the film world. Sharma is now working with Karan Johar as Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. This agency runs in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone. Meanwhile, Kim Sharma in conversation with Akkshay Rathie at India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast spoke about the industry, talent management agency and the direct connection of the audience with the celebs.

Kim Sharma praised Karan Johar's decision

Talking about the influence of social media and the entry of her talent agency into the digital age, Kim Sharma said, 'First of all, we should give credit to Karan (Karan Johar) for this, because DCA is an agency with celebrities, big film stars. And Karan believed that we should enter the digital age, because he is a visionary. He can sense things in advance. He was the one who decided that influencers will be our new age talent, whom we will give a chance and present in a different way, which is our development in this new field.'

There is no similarity in the scenario before and now: Kim Sharma

Comparing the time before and now, Kim said, 'There is no similarity in the scenario before and now. How it changed, I don't know. But it is very different. There is no similarity between the time before and now. So, the time when I entered the entertainment industry was very different. I am happy that at that time there were no things like social media and Instagram. Now, everyone used to do everything in private and life was very wonderful. No one used to know anything and now everyone knows everything.'

'I think the relationship between talent and audience, whether you are a sports person, an actor or an influencer. Now, the relationship between the star and the audience is completely different from what it used to be earlier. Now stars are not out of your reach. Now you can see them on screen, see them with makeup, see them without makeup. So I think this is the relationship that brands are capitalising on, because now people feel closer to celebs than before,' Kim added.

Influencers are better than stars

With this, Kim Sharma praised the influencers and called them self-sufficient. According to the actress, influencers are already experts in their work and whatever their team does as a talent agency is like a bonus for them. 'I think influencers are complete in themselves. Stars need directors, producers, scripts, DOPs and sets, but this is not the case with influencers and I like this thing about them,' Kim concluded.

Also Read: Thug Life trailer out: Kamal Hassan looks intense in Mani Ratnam’s gangster saga | WATCH