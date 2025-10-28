Harshvardhan Rane’s intense love stories, ranked by fan cult status Harshvardhan Rane's latest release, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, has brought him back in trends. Let's have at his intense lover roles.

New Delhi:

Harshvardhan Rane has earned a fan following of his own over the years not only for his macho appeal and low-key performances but for the raw energy he infuses into each love tale that he acts in. His new release Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is also receiving good response by romantic moviegoers.

From torrid romances to tragic love stories, the actor has made a name for himself in selecting characters that define love in its most vulnerable, imperfect, and truest sense. Here's a rundown of some of his most iconic on-screen love stories.

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

The number one on the list is the 2016 release. The movie was cherished by fans of romantic drama. Rane's performance as Inder, a dark lover struggling with his personal demons, resonated with viewers, and his on-screen chemistry with co-actress Mawra Hocane is one of his most beloved on-screen pairings. The tragic love story gained new found love on streaming sites, making it an all-time cult favorite.

Paltan (2018)

Second is Paltan, where Rane's character, despite being part of a war cast, managed to find room for a subtle emotional journey. His performance as a soldier who had to balance duty and love rang true to fans who enjoyed the depth he gave an action-packed story.

Taish (2020)

Up next is Taish, a fashion-forward revenge thriller written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Rane's portrayal of Pali Brar, torn between love, loyalty and anger, proved that he can convey tenderness even in a gritty environment. Fans praised the emotional fragility that he brought to a character that was beset by violence and anarchy.

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Another performance that continues to draw admiration is his turn in. Though not the central protagonist, Rane’s character offered a layered, mysterious perspective on love and obsession, sparking endless fan debates and fan-fiction online.

Tara Vs Bilal (2022)

Finally, his indie outing presented a softer, more contemporary romance. Fans appreciated the grounded storytelling and Rane’s effortless chemistry with co-star Sonia Rathee, marking a departure from his typically intense roles.

