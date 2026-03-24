Actor-model Harshil Kalia, 30, dies in Jaipur road accident after car crashes into divider

New Delhi:

Harshil Kalia, a 30-year-old actor and model from Rajasthan, died in a road accident in Jaipur late on Monday night. The incident has left those in local modelling and entertainment circles shaken, especially given her growing presence in the space.

She was reportedly on her way back home from work when the accident occurred. It happened around 11:30 pm on Shipra Path Road, a stretch that sees regular late-night traffic. What followed was sudden, and severe.

Jaipur accident details: Car lost control and overturned

According to initial information, the car she was travelling in lost control and crashed into a divider. The impact caused the vehicle to flip onto its left side.

CCTV footage from the spot shows the moment of impact. The car hits the divider and overturns, increasing the intensity of the crash.

Local residents rushed in, managed to turn the vehicle upright, and pulled her out. She was then taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors, however, declared her dead. She had suffered serious head injuries.

Police probe underway to determine cause of crash

Police have begun an investigation into what exactly led to the accident. At this stage, they are looking into whether the vehicle was speeding or if another car attempted to overtake, leading to the loss of control.

The post-mortem has been completed, and her body has been handed over to the family. Officials say the probe is ongoing, and more clarity is expected once all factors are examined.

Who was Harshil Kalia?

Harshil Kalia was known within Jaipur’s modelling and entertainment circles. She had worked in the web series Crime Next Door and had also been associated with a news channel as an anchor.

Alongside acting, she appeared as the lead female face in several Rajasthani songs. In recent times, she had been focusing more actively on her modelling career.

Her sudden death has come as a shock to those who knew her and followed her work. She was seen as a young artist steadily building her space in regional entertainment. Her father, as per reports, is also associated with journalism and works with a private newspaper.