Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Harshdeep Kaur to Adnan Sami, here's how celebs reacted to Ustad Rashid Khan's demise

Famous classical singer Rashid Khan, who created waves in the hearts of people with the song 'Aaoge Jab Tum', has passed away today. Rashid Khan died at the age of 55 after suffering from prostate cancer for a long time. On the demise of Rashid, fans are paying tribute on social media. Several celebrities like Harshdeep Kaur, Adnan Sami, and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also took to social media to give condolence.

Singer Adnan Sami

Bhar Do Jholi singer Adnan Sami has shared the late singer's photo on Instagram and wrote, "I can’t believe this news! I’m so shocked & speechless… What a huge loss!! A genius musician & a beautiful friend. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beloved family. May Allah SWT bless himin Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen."

Also Read: Kolkata: 'Aaoge Jab Tum' singer Ustad Rashid Khan dies of cancer at 55

Singer Harsheep Kaur

"Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab," wrote Kaur on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro's last journey in life.," wrote the West Bengal CM on Twitter.

"Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in advisory capacity. My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad's whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world. Ustad Rashid Khan was truly a world famous classical Indian vocal artist.is also in tears due to the news of the demise of this brilliant and excellent singer of the cinema world. Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said, 'This is a big loss for the entire country and the music world. I am in a lot of pain. Because I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," wrote Mamata Banerjee.

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee

"We have lost a gem... My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers...Will always treasure the magical musical memories," wrote Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.

For the unversed, the late classical singer is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. For the unversed, he belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

​