Kolkata: Aoge Jab Tum singer Ustad Rashid Khan dies of cancer at 55

Classical singer Rashid Khan dies of cancer at 55

Famous classical music singer Ustad Rashid Khan admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata's Eastern Bypass, died early on Tuesday. According to hospital sources, the infection had spread rapidly throughout his body. He suffered a stroke on November 21. Since then he was admitted to the hospital and was on ventilation. His health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month. Apart from this, Ustad Rashid Khan was also suffering from prostate cancer, which was undergoing treatment. There is a wave of mourning in the music world due to Khan's demise.

Mamata Banerjee reacts to Rashid Khan's death

The chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee said Rashid Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday."I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more. His body will be kept at a mortuary today. It will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects," Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The late classical singer is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. For the unversed, he belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.