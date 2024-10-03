Hard luck with Diljit, Coldplay concert tickets? List of other singers taking down Delhi-Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at singers who will be performing in India soon

The craze of concerts among the youth in the country can be gauged from the fact that the tickets of Diljit Dosanjh and British rock band Coldplay were sold out within an hour. Those who have got the tickets are impatiently counting the days to be a part of the concert and those who did not get the tickets are sad and are trying hard to book the tickets. Well, if you didn't get your hands at the concert of Diljit Dosanjh or Coldplay by chance, then you do not need to worry at all. Within 6 months, a lot of international singers are going to have concerts in the country as well.

Soon the several cities of the country will be under the spell of several music events. From Indian to International, several singers are taking down Indian cities with their stage shows. Let us show you the list of upcoming music events in India.

Karan Aujla Concert India

Canadian-Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla will spread the magic of his voice across the country for a whole month. His music concert is going to be held from December 7 to 29, 2024. It is being hosted in Chandigarh, Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

AP Dhillon Concert India

AP Dhillon is also going to have a tremendous concert in the name of The Brownprint. His concert will start with Karan Aujla's music event. AP Dhillon will add glamour to the music events of Mumbai, New Delhi and Chandigarh from December 7 to 21.

Sonu Nigam Concert India

Sonu Nigam, who has gained recognition worldwide based on his voice, is also going to have a music show and that too live. He will perform live in New Delhi on October 11, 2024.

Guru Randhawa Concert India

Guru Randhawa is also going to have an India tour. The name of his concert is Moon Rise Indian Tour 2024, which will be held in Indore, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Nashik, Raipur and Dehradun. This tour is going to run from October 19 to December 21.

Lollapalooza India 2025

Many big stars are going to perform in Lollapalooza India, one of the most expensive and biggest music festivals in the world, in March this year. Singing sensations like American punk rock band Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Hanumankind, Louis Tomlinson, Zed and John Summit will rock the music event from March 8 to 9, 2024.

Bryan Jdams Concert India

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is coming on an India tour. The name of his event is So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024. It will be hosted in Kolkata, Shillong, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Mumbai from December 10 to 16.

Dua Lipa Concert India

29-year-old British singer Dua Lipa is also going to show the magic of her voice for the second time in India. She is a part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Her concert will be held in Mumbai on November 30 this year.

Cigarettes After Sex Concert In India

Cigarettes After Sex Concert is going to be organized in India under the name Access India Tour 2025. The band will rock cities like Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru from January 24 to January 28.

It is known that Coldplay's concert will perform in the country from January 18 to 21 next year. At the same time, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour will take place from October 26 to December 29 in 10 cities of the country, which includes cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, Chandigarh, Guwahati.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' battalion | See Post