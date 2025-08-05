Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann meets with car accident, sustains minor injuries Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann survived a car accident while returning to Mohali from Delhi. He and others in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, say police.

New Delhi:

Harbhajan Mann, a renowned Punjabi singer, had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident when the car hit a stray cattle on the highway. According to police, the singer was returning from Delhi to Mohali on Monday.

According to police, Mann, who was travelling back to Mohali from Delhi, and three other passengers, including the driver, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Mann began singing as an amateur in 1980 and used to participate in local events for the South Asian community while attending high school in Canada. Mann was born in the village of Khemuana, which is situated in the Bathinda district of Punjab, India.

Harbhajan Mann’s singing and acting career highlights

Apart from singing, Mann has also worked in films in his career so far. He made his debut as an actor with the 2002 film 'Jee Aayan Nu'. Later, he continued to work in films like 'Asa Nu Maan Watna Da'. The 59-year-old singer Harbhajan Mann is widely known for his work in films like 'Fan', 'Haani', and 'Jag Jeondeyan De Mele'.

According to details available on IMDb, Harbhajan was last seen in Manmohan Singh's drama film 'PR'. The Punjabi-language film features Delbar Arya, Karamjit Anmol, Amar Noorie, Kamaljit Neeru, Amanda Jean McIntyre, Gurpreet Grewal, Harry Chahal, Mannu Sandhu and others in the lead roles. The movie was well received by the audience and has an IMDb rating of 8.4.

His latest work and social media presence

It is worth noting that his playback work led him to get the acting roles, and later he became a prominent figure in the Punjabi film industry. He is quite active on social media and regularly updates his fans and followers about live concert details. His latest song 'Shaheediya Diharre' was released in December 2024. The official music video was shared on his official YouTube channel, and it has garnered over 7 lakh views ever since it was uploaded.

