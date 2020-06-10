Gulabo Sitabo: Five reasons why we can’t wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Image Source : SCREENGRAB YOUTUBE Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 12

Just when all hope to see a new Hindi film in the lockdown seemed lost, Shoojit Sircar arrived with Gulabo Sitabo. Along with a story that holds your attention right from the word go, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be sharing screening space together for the first time. With the Hindi film all set to directly stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, this particular move has paved the way for other movies to follow the suit, making ‘First day, first show’ now ‘First day, first stream’.

If you haven’t realized from the trailer already, this Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama is about a hilarious land dispute set in a charming old haveli called ‘Fatima Mahal’. While you count the days left for its digital release, here are five reasons that make Gulabo Sitabo a must-watch.

Funny and light-hearted

Produced by The Rising Sun Films Production, Gulabo Sitabo is a cat and mouse tale between a landlord and tenant. Plotting and scheming against each other like two foxes, each moment shared between the two sees them go at each other’s throat.

First Hindi movie to have a direct-to-stream release

As long as the content is great, the medium hardly matters. Here’s hoping to more such entertaining content on OTT platforms for us to enjoy and drive away the boredom.

Amitabh and Ayushmann’s camaraderie

Luckily for us, Gulabo Sitabo stars two exceptional actors who have sort of redefined the concept of ‘hero’ for us. From Big B’s action-packed performance as an angry young man to Ayushmann Khurrana’s pathbreaking and unconventional roles, they both have managed to make a special place in our hearts. One can only imagine the sort of magic this duo is going to create with their witty, electric and flawless performances while sharing the same frame in the movie.

The creative dream team

After successfully collaborating in movies like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Sircar team up yet again to create a remarkable story that is going to leave us in fits. Given that the film is the brainchild of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, we can definitely expect a unique approach of storytelling that is hilariously relatable.

A Collaboration of the best talents

The movie is created so beautifully that every character showcased and written have their own unique quirks. In addition to the lead pair, the movie also stars veteran actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and many others who have carved out their own niche merely on the basis of their talent.

