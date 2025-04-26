Ground Zero vs Phule box office report: How much Emraan Hashmi, Pratik Gandhi's starrer minted on day 1? Read further to know how much Emraan Hashmi's starrer Ground Zero and Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa Paul's starrer Phule collected on the first day of their release.

The last Friday of April witnessed a box office clash with two Bollywood films hitting the big screens worldwide on April 25, 2025. This includes Emraan Hashmi's starrer Ground Zero and Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa Paul's starrer Phule. Read further to know about the box office collections on their opening day here.

Ground Zero vs Phule box office clash

Regarding the box office collections, the action drama film 'Ground Zero' had a decent start as the film managed to earn Rs 1 crore on its first day. However, the social drama film 'Phule', which is based on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, minted just Rs 0.21 crore on its opening day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. For the unversed, Phule is written by Muazzam Beg and Ananth Mahadevan and produced by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions Films and Zee Studios.

Ground Zero's overall occupancy on day 1

Emraan Hashmi's action drama film Ground Zero had an overall 8.63% Hindi occupancy on its first day. The film saw the highest occupancy of 14.06% in the night shows.

Ground Zero's region-wise occupancy

In terms of region-wise occupancy rate, the Chennai region noticed the highest occupancy of 38.67%, followed by the Bengaluru region with 11.50%, the Mumbai region with 9.75% and the Pune region with 9.25%, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Reportedly, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial Ground Zero was made on an overall budget of 50 crores. However, the makers of the film haven't revealed its budget yet.

Ground Zero and Phule cast

The action drama film Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar and Aeklavya Tomer in the lead roles. On the other hand, the star cast of Ananth Mahadevan's directorial Phule includes Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi, CityLights actor Patralekhaa Paul, Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary and Hollywood actor Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles.

