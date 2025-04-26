Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's courtroom drama finally crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Read on to know about its box office collection on day 8 here.

The period courtroom drama film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday has finally crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on its eighth day. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Bollywood film hit the silver screens worldwide on April 18, 2025. Read further to know about its day 8 box office collection here.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer, which is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British for the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, earned Rs 4.42 crore, bringing the film's total collection towards the Rs 50 crore mark. Regarding Kesari: Chapter 2 total box office collection, the film managed to earn Rs 50.67 crore so far.

Kesari: Chapter 2's clash with Ground Zero and Phule

It is significant to note that Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 saw a box office clash on the first Friday (April 25) upon its release with Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero and Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa Paul's starrer Phule. Comparing Kesari 2's box office numbers with those of day 7 and day 8, the courtroom drama witnessed an increase in the collection as the film earned Rs 3.5 crore on the seventh day and collected Rs 4.42 crore on its eighth day (clashing with Ground Zero and Phule), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kesari: Chapter 2 cast

In Kesari Chapter 2, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar played the role of Sir C Sankaran Nair. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Ananya Panday is in the role of Dilreet Gill. R Madhavan played the role of Adv Neville McKinley and Simon Paisley Day can be seen as General Dyer. This film is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

Work front

Talking about the work front, Hera Pheri actor Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. On the other hand, Ananya Panday, who has recently been seen in Netflix's series CTRL and Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae, will be next seen in Vivek Soni's directorial Chand Mera Dil alongside Pratham Rathod and Lakshya. However, R Madhavan will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

