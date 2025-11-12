Govinda discharged from hospital; says he was 'fatigued' from working too hard Govinda has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted due to fatigue and dizziness. The Hero No.1 star walked out of the hospital assuring fans that he is doing well and attributed his health scare to overexertion and heavy workouts.

Govinda has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted on Wednesday, November 12. The actor, who had reportedly complained of fatigue and dizziness, stepped out looking cheerful and interacted with the media. He assured fans that he’s doing much better now.

Govinda fainted at around 8:30 pm on November 11. He was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai at around 1 am after he fell "unconscious" and "complained of disorientation".

Govinda discharged from hospital

Govinda addressed the media after his discharge from the hospital. Speaking about his health, Govinda stated that he had been pushing himself too hard. “I did a lot of hard work. I suffered fatigue. I used to do Yog Pranayama, but to build personality, I did heavy exercise. I think yoga and pranayama are much better. I’ve taken my medicines,” the Hero No.1 actor, as reported by ANI.

Govinda has shared his first reaction after being admitted to the hospital. "Thank you so much... I am fine," he said in a voice message.

Govinda sends speedy recovery wishes to Dharmendra

On November 10, Govinda visited Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to visit Dharmendra. After walking out of the hospital for his own health, the actor was informed that Dharmendra has been discharged. Expressing his happiness, the Partner actor called the veteran actor a "world level personality" and extended speedy recovery wishes. "Wo heroism, I love him," he said on a parting note.

After Govinda was hospitalised, the actor's friend, Lalit Bindal, spoke to PTI and said, "He suddenly collapsed at home this evening, then he called me. I brought him to Critical Care Hospital. He is under the supervision of doctors and his investigation is ongoing." He also shared additional set of information on Instagram, and wrote, "My dear and respected Govinda has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious. I pray for his speedy recovery."

On the work front, Govinda is working on his own show titled Lane Den, which will be all about business. He is also planning to reach out to his colleagues from the film industry for the show.

