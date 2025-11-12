5 times Govinda made headlines: From shooting himself to affair rumours with a Marathi actress Actor Govinda has often found himself in the spotlight, for both his personal life and unexpected controversies. From accidentally shooting himself in the leg to rumours of an affair with a Marathi actress, here are five moments that kept the Hero No 1 star trending.

New Delhi:

Govinda was hospitalised on Wednesday, November 12, after he fainted on Tuesday night at around 8:30 pm. After undergoing a few tests, he was given some medication. Reportedly, his condition improved thereafter.

Govinda was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai at around 1 am after he fell "unconscious" and "complained of disorientation". His manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI, 'He is currently under observation and is conscious. Doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. His medical tests are still ongoing." As we await his discharge reports, here's a look at five times Govinda made headlines in the recent past.

5 times Govinda made headlines

1. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce speculations started this year. The duo, who were rumoured to have filed for a divorce at the court, have time and again dismissed speculations. When the rumours resurfaced this time again, Govinda and Sunita were spotted dancing together during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in 2025, putting an end to all rumours. The star wife also announced that they are very much back together and that no one can separate them.

2. Govinda publicly apologised to Pandit Mukesh Shukla after Sunita Ahuja's controversial remarks

Sunita, during her appearance on Paras Chhabra's podcast, criticised a priest the couple consults. She accused him of charging large sums for rituals. She also questioned the authenticity of such practices and said, 'We also have one in our house … They make him a fool and give terrible advice.'

Soon after, Govinda released a video in which he expressed regret and acknowledged the priest’s support during his difficult times. The Hero No 1 actor said that he has consulted Pandit Shukla for years and holds him in high regard. "My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies", the actor was heard saying in the video.

3. Govinda's affair rumours with a Marathi actor

In the same podcast, Sunita Ahuja addressed rumours of Govinda's alleged affair with a Marathi actress. She said, "I've told the media many times that I've heard all this, but I haven't seen her with my own eyes or caught her red-handed, so I can't say anything definitively. But I've heard she's a Marathi actress. This isn't the age to do this. Govinda should be settling his daughter and focusing on his son Yash's career."

4. Govinda shot himself in the leg last year

In October 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own revolver and was rushed to the nearest hospital. According to the police, they reached Govinda's house immediately after the firing incident. The police said that the incident took place with only the servant of the house present. His wife, Sunita, was reportedly in Kolkata back then.

5. ‘Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya’: When actor recalled reading headlines about his fading stardom

Govinda, who rarely attends talk shows and interviews, recently appeared on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, with Chunky Panday. The Partner actor described the impact of reading headlines declaring his fading stardom, "Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya" - read the headlines. He further explained how such articles made him question his relevance.

