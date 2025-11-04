Govinda apologises for wife Sunita Ahuja’s remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla: 'I condemn them' Govinda said that his wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast and he condemn them, in a latest video.

New Delhi:

Govinda has publicly apologised to Pandit Mukesh Shukla after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, made controversial remarks during a podcast.

The veteran actor released a video statement on November 4 in which he expressed regret and acknowledged the priest’s support during his difficult times.

What did Govinda say?

In the video, Govinda said that he has consulted Pandit Mukesh Shukla for years and holds him in high regard. 'My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies,' the senior actor said in the video posted by Mid Day.

According to the statement, Govinda said that Pandit Mukesh Shukla and his family 'have been with me in tough times,' and that he 'respects him a lot.'

Sunita Ahuja's remark

Sunita’s remarks from the podcast hosted by Paras Chhabra, went viral, where she criticised a priest the couple consults, accusing him of charging large sums for rituals. She questioned the authenticity of such practices and said, 'We also have one in our house … They make him a fool and give terrible advice.'

Sunita also reacted to Govinda's affair rumours

The conversation that caught the most attention on the podcast was Govinda's alleged affair. As soon as Paras brought it up, Sunita said, 'I've told the media many times that I've heard all this, but I haven't seen her with my own eyes or caught her red-handed, so I can't say anything definitively. But I've heard she's a Marathi actress. This isn't the age to do this. Govinda should be settling his daughter and focusing on his son Yash's career.'

On the work front

Govinda will be seen in upcoming films like Len Den: It’s All About Business, Bayan Haath Ka Khel and Pinky Darling, which he mentioned during his last appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video.

