Gopal Rai, Bhojpuri actor who also worked with Nirhua, dies at 76 due to prolonged illness Veteran actor of the Bhojpuri industry Gopal Rai passed away at the age of 76. On the evening of May 25, the actor breathed his last at his ancestral home.

Bhojpuri film industry's veteran actor Gopal Rai passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 76. The actor was ill for a long time and breathed his last at his ancestral residence. As soon as the news broke on the internet, several of the artist's co-stars and fans expressed grief. There was a flood of condolence messages on social media.

Ruled Bhojpuri industry for two decades

Gopal Rai's name was among the few faces of Bhojpuri cinema who took the industry to new heights. He worked in more than 200 films and TV shows in his long career. Be it the role of a villain or the role of a comedian, Gopal Rai managed to impress the audience in every role. His list of films includes blockbusters like 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon' and 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Gopal Rai's death was confirmed by film critic Sanjay Bhushan Patiala.

Worked with Pawan Singh, Nirahua

Gopal Rai worked with famous faces of the industry, prominent among whom are superstars like Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'. His chemistry with these actors was well-liked by the audience. His acting has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

Gopal Rai stayed away from films due to illness

Gopal Rai, who was ill for the last few years, had distanced himself from films and returned to his village from Mumbai. While living in the village, he continued to meet Bhojpuri artists. His recent meeting with Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey showed that even though he stayed away from acting, his relationship with the industry never broke.

Well-wishers gathered at the last farewell

On hearing the news of Gopal Rai's death, many famous faces associated with Bhojpuri cinema and local leaders expressed condolences. Many people, including MLA Ashok Kumar Singh, singer Neeraj Ravi, comedian Sanjay Rajak and litterateur Dr MK Giri, paid tribute to him.

