Ginny Weds Sunny trailer: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey search for suitable life partners in this rom-com

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ NETFLIX INDIA Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam

The trailer of Netflix upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny is out and about. The film starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey is a rom-com which is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

Going by the two-and-a-half-minute long trailer, the film is about Ginny (Yami) and Sunny (Vikrant) who are looking for a perfect match for themselves. Ginny's mother wants her to settle down, she wants to have a love marriage. Then enters Sunny who falls in love with Ginny and vows to woo her. Meanwhile, Ginny is confused to make a choice among her boyfriends.

The film is all set to release on October 9.

Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer also features several songs but the one which caught our attention was the recreated version of Mika Singh's iconic Sawan Mein lag Gayi Aag.

Meanwhile, talking about her character Yami said, “It was a blast playing Ginny as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone or anything ever let her down,” On the other hand, Vikrant spoke about his role saying, “While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in store for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for. I play a quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi in the film, which was a first for me.”

Apart from Yami and Vikrant, the film also stars Ayesha Raza, among others. This film also marks to be Vikrant's third Netflix project consecutively. He was previously seen in sci-fi drama Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

During lockdown, Netflix has churned out many Hindi films which include Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai, Anushka Sharma's home production Bulbbul, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more.

