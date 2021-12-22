Gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar likely to be seized by ED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar likely to be seized by ED

Highlights Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave luxury gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind in alleged 200-crore money laundering case

He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per ED charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon seize the gifts given to Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi by multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED sources said that as few pet animals were also gifted to the actress, in such cases, they attach the property of similar value. According to IANS, Nora Fatehi told the investigating agency 'that the officials were free to seize the BMW car gifted to her by Sukesh Chandrashekhar'.

The same goes for Jacqueline Fernandez as well. "Jacqueline said that she didn't know the background of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and she was ready to cooperate with us in the process of seizing the gifts given to her by Sukesh."

This attachment processing will take place under section 5 of the PMLA. The source confirmed to IANS that they were about to seize the gifts and other things given to Jacqueline and Nora but they had to file a charge sheet and due to this work got delayed.

"We also arrested Pinky Irani. It kept us busy. Filing a charge sheet, recording statements of new arrests was a time-consuming exercise. We had to arrest seven more persons in the case who are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail. Then we will have to record their testimonies too, so it can take some time," the news agency reported.

Both the actresses are as of now witnesses in the case and have recorded their testimonies in the 200 crore PMLA case. When asked why they were not made an accused in the case, the source said that both the actresses were not aware of the criminal background of Sukesh.

"We have to see whether the person who receives gifts knows about the money source, if it is a part of proceeds of crime or not. We have found that Jacqueline and Nora were not aware of this."