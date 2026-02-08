Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Singer-rapper Santy Sharma slams film's title, calls it 'disrespectful' Singer and rapper Santy Sharma has slammed the title of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee's film Ghooskhor Pandat. He said the use of the word 'Pandat' alongside 'Ghooskhor' is disrespectful and hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin and Pandit community.

New Delhi:

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has become the centre of controversy due to its title. Adding to this, singer and rapper Santy Sharma also criticised the film's title and reacted to it, calling it 'disrespectful'.

For the unversed, the film's title has sparked anger among members of the Brahmin community, who have protested in various parts of the country. FIRs have also been filed against the film's makers in several areas, and there are growing demands to change the title and stop the movie's release.

Singer-rapper Santy Sharma slams 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title

In a joint Instagram post, his team wrote, "Santy Sharma strongly criticized the title Ghooskhor Pandat, saying that using the word "Pandat" along with "Ghooskhor" is disrespectful and hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin and Pandit community (sic)." Take a look below:

The note further added, "He stated that he is a Brahmin by birth and a Pandit by karma, and therefore finds such representation offensive and unnecessary. According to Santy, the filmmakers could have chosen many neutral titles, but deliberately selected one that targets a particular community. He also questioned how the title was promoted without proper registration and called it irresponsible. Santy added that in today’s “New India,” targeting specific communities has become a worrying trend, and if it continues, it may create social divisions (sic).

(Image Source : SANTY SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM POST.)Screengrab taken from Santy Sharma's Instagram post.

The note ended by urging the government and the entertainment industry to introduce strict guidelines, stating, "He urged the government and the entertainment industry to act responsibly and introduce strict guidelines so that creativity does not come at the cost of dignity and respect (sic)." However, he deleted the post by the time of publishing.

Who is Santy Sharma?

For the unversed, Santy Sharma is a singer and rapper from Madhya Pradesh. He is best known for his work in the Bollywood film Housefull 5. He began his singing career as a rapper in 2014. He has 41.2K followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Ghooskhor Pandat: FWICE sends warning to Manoj Bajpayee starrer's producers over title dispute