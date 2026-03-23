'I'll be heavy on your pocket…': Gaurav Gera's letter to parents from 1998 goes viral amid Dhurandhar rage

New Delhi:

Gaurav Gera is having a moment right now, but he hasn’t forgotten where it began. The actor, basking in the success of both parts of Dhurandhar films, shared something deeply personal. He dived back in time, and posted images of a hand-written letter on Instagram. It was dated December 3, 1998, written less than a month after he had moved from Delhi to Mumbai. A simple letter, but it carries the weight of a young actor trying to find his footing in a new city.

Gaurav Gera's handwritten letter from 1998 goes viral

Sharing photos from his two-paged letter, Gaurav wrote in the caption, "This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998... less than a month that I moved to Mumbai this is 28 years ago... so no emails, letters... of course after that lots tv, some films, ad films, musical play, radio, TikTok, Reels... been a lovely journey with ups and downs... God has been kind... but this Dhurandhared... dunno what future holds... but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful, and Ma Pa for endless support."

The letter itself is quiet, almost understated. No big declarations. Just honesty. "Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you guys? I'm really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There's a lot of work here compared to Delhi."

He wrote about the small realities too. Bills, food, the everyday costs that come with trying to build a life in Mumbai. "Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn."

There’s something striking about reading those lines today, knowing where he stands now. The uncertainty is still there, just shaped differently. The gratitude feels the same.

Gaurav Gera's role in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Gaurav Gera plays Mohammad Aalam, an Indian agent in Ranveer Singh’s Lyari-set story in both Dhurandhar films. While his physical transformation is hard to miss, it’s his performance that stayed with audiences.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19, a little over three months after Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5, 2025. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor. Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reviews Dhurandhar 2, reveals her favourite scene from Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film