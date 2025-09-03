Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome their second child, announce via Insta post Well-known actress Gauahar Khan welcomed her second child with her husband, Zaid Darbar, on September 1. The couple shared this news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Bigg Boss season 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, welcomed their second child on Monday, September 1, 2025. The couple announced this joyful news on Wednesday by sharing a joint Instagram post by sharing a cute photo of a lion and lioness with two young cubs on Instagram to announce the birth of their second child.

In the caption, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah,” along with a red heart emoji. However, the note reads, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Sharing this news, Gauahar expressed her gratitude and happiness, while fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with love and blessings. The Diplomat actress Sadiaa Khateeb wrote, “MUBARAK MASHA ALLAH." Neeti Mohan also commented, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan." The post has garnered over 70 thousand likes ever since it was uploaded.

About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

For those who may not know, Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020, and they welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023. However, Gauahar announced her second pregnancy in April this year by sharing a fun video along with her husband. The duo posted a video where they can be seen dancing, and posed to Jessie J’s song 'Price Tag'. In the video, Gauahar revealed the news of her second pregnancy by flaunting the baby bump.

Talking about Gauahar Khan's work front, she has featured in several television shows and films in her acting career so far. She was last seen in the TV series 'Fauji 2' and will be next seen in 'Ikroop' and 'Race 4: Reloaded'.