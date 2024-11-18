Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu attacked during live show in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GARRY SANDHU Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu

In a significant development, popular Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu was reportedly attacked during a live performance in Australia. According to the information released, the incident occurred while the popular youth sensation was performing in New South Wales as part of his ongoing Australia tour.

About the incident

The police stated a fan reached onto the stage to confront Garry over his offensive gesture, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

The authorities mentioned that a fan rushed onto the stage and allegedly attacked the singer; he grabbed his neck but was subdued by security personnel and police present at the event.

Attacker arrested

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, media reports claimed that the assailant was removed by the security staff present on the stage and was placed under arrest.

The police stated the confrontation between the two stemmed from an offensive gesture Sandhu allegedly made during the performance, which supposedly provoked the fan to behave the way he did.