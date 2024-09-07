Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Allu Arjun and other stars begin celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI/INSTAGRAM Film and television stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations begin across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, Bollywood and other film celebrities are celebrating the festivity with full enthusiasm. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, and Allu Arjun, among others have brought Lord Ganesha idols into their homes. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh began their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Friday after they visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. On this auspicious occasion, check out how film stars and other celebrities are celebrating the festival this year.

TV and film actress Ankita Lokhande is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Vicky Jain. On Saturday, the actress shared a post featuring several pictures and videos from her celebrations.

On Friday, parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several videos of the duo entering the iconic temple in Mumbai are doing rounds on the internet. Check them out.

Palash Muchhal with his sister and singer Palak Muchhal welcomed Ganpati Bappa in traditional style into their home. Check out the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Actress Shefali Jariwala also welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol and she was all smiles. In one of the viral videos on social media, Shefali is seen holding Lord Ganesha's idol and chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Maurya'.