Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi hits milestone: First Indian series at TIFF’s Primetime slate Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi creates history! The upcoming series starring Pratik Gandhi is the first Indian series chosen for TIFF’s Primetime 2025.

For more than four years, Hansal Mehta has been busy with the production of his upcoming series 'Gandhi'. Based on the life history of Mahatma Gandhi, the upcoming series features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Even before its release, it has touched a new milestone. 'Gandhi' has been selected for Toronto International Film Festival’s Primetime slate and has become the first Indian series to do so.

Gandhi selected for TIFF’s Primetime slate

Applause Entertainment, the production house that has backed the project, took to its official Instagram account and shared the news. 'We are honoured to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate! This series is produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta.'

They have also shared Pratik Gandhi's unseen look from the series as well. Have a look at the post here:

Meet the cast of Gandhi: Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton & more

'Gandhi' not only features Indian actors but also has several eminent international artists. Tom Felton, the famous Harry Potter actor will be seen in this series along with Libby Mae, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lyndon Alexander, Jono Davis, Simon Lennon, and more will also be seen.

In this series directed by Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi will play the role of 'father of the nation' while Bhamini Oza will be seen in the role of Kasturba Gandhi. The Indian star cast started shooting for the series on January 19.

Hansal Mehta on telling Gandhi’s story for a global audience

Director Hansal Mehta had earlier said that the story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, especially his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for his times. 'An untouched but powerful tale of a young man who sets out on a journey of self-discovery, not knowing what impact it would have on history and our collective consciousness. I'm truly honoured to have the opportunity to bring this epic story to life,' he added.

