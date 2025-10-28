FWICE urges PM Modi to honour late actor Satish Shah with Padma Shri The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (F.W.I.C.E) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Padma Shri posthumously on renowned actor Satish Shah in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and television.

New Delhi:

Satish Shah, a renowned actor in Indian cinema and television, may no longer be with us, but his work and contributions are still remembered with great respect. To honor his contributions, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made a special appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Federation has written to the Prime Minister, requesting a posthumous Padma Shri for Satish Shah. For the unversed, The actor passed away on October 25 in Mumbai at the age of 74 due to kidney failure.

What was written in the letter?

The letter from FWICE to the PM stated, 'We humbly request you to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri posthumously on the late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most loved and respected actors. Satish Shah was a rare and talented artist whose work brought smiles, laughter, and emotions to millions across the country.'

It further stated that his memorable performances in films and TV shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and many others made him a household name. His multi-talented personality, sense of humor, and humanitarianism made him one of the most respected and beloved artists in Indian entertainment.

Satish Shah's career

During his long career, Satish Shah distinguished himself with his powerful acting in both cinema and television. He entertained audiences not only in films but also on television. Satish Shah is particularly known for his brilliant roles in films and serials such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Filmi Chakkar, Golmaal, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. His comic timing and acting style were so natural that audiences of all ages could relate to his work.

