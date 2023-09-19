From Thank You For Coming to Sthal, complete list of Indian films screened at TIFF 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Films screened at TIFF 2023

The Toronto International Film Festival takes place annually with an aim to churn out the best of cinema across the world. The 48th edition of TIFF kicked off on September 7 and concluded on September 17. This year, Indian films won big at TIFF 2023 and presented multiple films ranging from female-centric to gore.

Let's take a look at Indian films which were screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Thank You For Coming

Directed by Karan Boolani and backed by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, the chick flick of the year stars Bhumi Pednekar as its leading lady. The supporting cast has internet sensations Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. The film traces the life of 'unsatisfied' Kanika, 32, who hasn't had an orgasm in her life. Thank You For Coming is releasing in India on October 6.

Sthal/ A Match

This Marathi film marks the directorial debut of Jayant Digambar Somalkar. Sthal won the top Asian award on Sunday at the TIFF 2023. Starring Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki, and Mansi Pawar in key roles, the film follows the story of a young woman who fights against the patriarchy.

Kill

A passenger on a train to New Delhi is caught in a battle of commandos and bandits, who invades the train. Starring Laksh Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, Kill has been helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Laapataa Ladies

After Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao returns to direction with Laapataa Ladies. Based on two young brides swapped due to mistaken identities, the film stars Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in key roles and will hit the silver screen on January 5, 2024.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam/The World is Family

Anand Patwardhan documented a portrait of his parents and their family histories dating violent years of India's independence.

Dear Jassi

Written by Amit Rai and directed by Tarsem Singh, Dear Jassi traces the story of a young couple who are separated due to distance and societal expectations. The film stars Pavia Sidhu, Gourav Sharma, and Yugam Sood in titular roles.

