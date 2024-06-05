From Films to Parliament: Take a look at celebrities who won in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of film celebrities who won in LS Polls 2024

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were finally declared on June 4 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led NDA alliance attained a majority with 293 seats while the Congress Party-led INDI Alliance got 234 seats in the polls. Several film celebrities contested in this General Elections and a large section of them emerged as winners as well. Below is the list of those film celebrities who will be serving their constituencies as they have now reached the Parliament.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut stepped into the political limelight by contesting on BJP's ticket from her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In a remarkable debut, she emerged victorious, triumphing over Congress' Vikramaditya Singh with a substantial margin of 74,755 votes.

Arun Govil

Revered for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the legendary TV series Ramayan, contested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. Despite an initial setback, he emerged triumphant, winning the seat by a margin of 10,585 votes, defeating Samajwadi party candidate Sunita Verma.

Hema Malini

The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema, Hema Malini, exhibited her political prowess by winning the Mathura constituency for the third consecutive time. Her victory, with a staggering margin of 2,93,407 votes, is a testament to her enduring popularity and the affection of her constituents.

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who contested from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, emerged victorious on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. He won by a margin of 59,564 votes.

Manoj Tiwari

Not only Bollywood stars, Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari secured his victory for the third consecutive time in the NorthEast Delhi Lok Sabha, defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a notable margin of 1,37,066 votes.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, known for his captivating performances, emerged victorious in Gorakhpur, winning by a margin of 1,03,526 votes, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Copi created history by winning the first seat for BJP in the state of Kerala. He defeated CPI-M's Sunilkumar by a margin of 74,686 votes. the actor -turned-politician garnered 4,12,338 votes against his rival's 3,37,652. Gopi was also nominated Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022.

Other Bengali actors

The battleground extended to the Bengali film industry, with actors like Dev Adhikary, Hiran Chatterjee, Locket Chatterjee, Rachana Banerjee, June Malia, and Satabdi Roy making their debut in the political arena.

