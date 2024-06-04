Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  5. Ram Charan, Upasana congratulate Pawan Kalyan, Vishweshwar Reddy after victory in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Ram Charan, Upasana congratulate Pawan Kalyan, Vishweshwar Reddy after victory in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

While Ram Charan's uncle Pawan Kalyan won the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Upasana's uncle Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2024 22:38 IST
Ram Charan and Upasana
Image Source : FORBES Ram Charan took to X to congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his victory in Andhra Pradesh

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are on cloud nine at the moment. There is a shower of happiness in his family, as their uncles Pawan Kalyan and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. South superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan contested from Pithapuram assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, which he won with a huge margin. After Allu Arjun, now Ram Charan congratulated Pawan Kalyan for his spectacular victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024.

Congratulations to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Pawan Kalyan are pouring in

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won the Chevella Lok Sabha seat by defeating incumbent Congress candidate Dr. G Ranjit Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samiti's Kasani Gyaneshwar Goud. Upasana also congratulated her uncle for this victory. While Ram Charan's uncle Pawan Kalyan won in Andhra, Upasana's uncle Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Taking to their X profile, Upasana wrote, 'This is great news. We are very happy that our uncle has emerged victorious. We wish him a tenure of happiness and progress.'

Allu Arjun also congratulated Pawan Kalyan

Along with this, Ram Charan also congratulated Pawan Kalyan on social media. Ram Charan wrote on his X handle, 'A proud day for our family, congratulations to my Pawan Kalyan garu for his great victory.' Allu Arjun contacted Pawan Kalyan and wished him all the best for his new journey. He shared the post and wrote, 'Heartiest congratulations to Pawan Kalyan Garu on this tremendous victory. Your hard work, dedication and commitment to serve the people over the years has always been heart-warming. Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people.'

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, OG's first poster was also released today. 

