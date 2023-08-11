Former K-Pop group VIXX member Ravi will re-enlist for military service

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Former K-Pop group VIXX member Ravi

Former K-Pop group VIXX member Ravi who was recently sentenced for illegally evading active duty may have to re-enlist for military service. The possibility is that the idol may have to go back into the military this time as the active soldier. Although Ravi received a light sentence, he is once again eligible for active military duty. As per the Military Service Act, those who are found to evade active duty by falsifying health records will have to be re-examined by military doctors and re-enlist as per the new results of the new examination.

For the unversed, Ravi was previously sentenced to two years of probation for making fake claims and falsifying his health records through an illegal broker to evade active duty. The idol has been working as a social worker since last year after claiming that he had epilepsy.

The judge in this case gave his final decision that “Ravi lied about his epilepsy symptoms and conspired to be exempt from active duty and thus his crimes are grave. However, I considered the fact that he doesn’t have any prior criminal record and that he regrets his actions, and I also took into consideration that once found guilty, he will be re-examined for active duty.

Former VIXX member Ravi also known as Kim Won Sik is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and founder of the record label Groovl1n and The L1VE. He made his debut as a solo artist on January 9. 2017, with the release of his debut mini album R.eal 1ze.

On July 22, 2021, another singer Ailee announced that she would be joining the new label as their first official artist. On August 31, 2021, it was revealed that K-Pop girl group member Wheein too signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

Latest Entertainment News