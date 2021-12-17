Follow us on Image Source : PR First look of Sudhanshu Rai’s 'Detective Boomrah' OUT; to release on YouTube before OTT

Highlights Detective Boomrah in the words of Sudhanshu Rai is a new experiment in the Indian film industry

Detective Boomrah - Case of Missing Man will see all the actors of Chaipatti once again

This series will first release on YouTube and then will be released on OTT

Director-producer Sudhanshu Rai on Friday released the first look of his upcoming series Detective Boomrah. It is worth noting that a few months back, story-writer-turned-filmmaker had launched his first film Chaipatti which was also released on various OTT platforms after its success on YouTube. For those unversed, his first film was a horror-comedy and the upcoming second film is a detective thriller, which in the words of Sudhanshu is a new experiment in the Indian film industry.

"Detective characters in the cinema world are very few in today's era. If we do the latter in the Indian context, then hardly we will have anything more memorable than a few big names. Detective Boomrah looks normal but his thinking makes him capable of seeing things that you and I cannot see. This content is not only different but also quite popular already."

"We hope our second offering after Chaipatti will be appreciated by the audience," Sudhanshu added.

Detective Boomrah - Case of Missing Man will see all the actors of Chaipatti once again - Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar.

Image Source : PR First look of Detective Boomrah

Along with them, actor Raghav Jhingaran has been cast in the role of Boomrah's popular assistant Sam, while other important characters have been played by Manisha Sharma and Garima Rai. The director of the film is Sudhanshu, co-producer and co-writer Puneet Sharma and creative producer Anant Rai.

Just like Chaipatti, this series will first release on YouTube and then will be released on OTT.