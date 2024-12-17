Hrithik's War 2 to Ranbir's Ramayan, 5 films that can overtake Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 records

Follow us on Image Source : X 5 films that can breaks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 records

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is minting a lot of money at the box office. The film has also made a tremendous collection in its second week. On its second Saturday, the film earned Rs 63.3 crore and Rs 76.6 crore on Sunday. With this, its total collection has reached Rs 943.77 crore. If we talk about the Hindi belt only, then the film has collected Rs 573 crore in 12 days. At the worldwide box office, the film has earned more than Rs 1100 crore. It can become the third highest-grossing film of Indian cinema, if not the second, by beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With the kind of business Pushpa 2 is doing at the moment, it seems that it will be impossible for most Indian films to match it.

But in the coming year, the box office will be dominated by such films which have the power to break the record of Pushpa 2. Let's know about them in detail.

War 2

War 2 will be released next year on the occasion of Independence Day. War 2 can also break records at the box office because it will feature two of the biggest stars of Hindi and Telugu films together, including Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is going to be a powerful action film which the audience is eagerly waiting for.

Ramayan

This film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayan is considered to be the most expensive film to be made in India. Its VFX is going to be even more spectacular because the help of world-class people is being taken for this. The film can crash the box office after its release.

Animal Park

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal earned more than Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. The film became the biggest A-rated blockbuster in Indian cinema. Since then, there has been a race among cine lovers to watch its sequel. Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in a double role in this film.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

As Gabbar Singh says in Sholay, "Only one man can defeat Gabbar...Gabbar himself." While Pushpa 2 ruled the box office, Pushpa 3 is set to be a box office sensation. If the story is strong, it can easily surpass the first two franchises.

King

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screens after staying away, as the superstar had no release in 2024. His next film King is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and YRF's Siddharth Anand. The film is being directed by Kahani director Sujoy Ghosh. It will also mark SRK's first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. She will mark her theatrical debut with King as she just appeared in the Netflix film The Archies.

On the other hand, several other films like Salman Khan's Sikandar, KGF star Yash's Toxic and Prabhas' Spirit also have the anticipation to either break or equal to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

