Kapil Sharma fires back at social media users accusing him of racial remarks on Jawan director Atlee

Follow us on Image Source : X Kapil Sharma responds to racial remarks allegations on Jawan director Atlee

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has finally responded to the Atlee controversy. He clarified his comments about Atlee on the Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', saying that he never commented on the filmmaker's look. Responding to the trolls, he urged social media users to watch the full video and not to spread hatred.

Kapil's reply to trolls

Amidst the criticism on social media, Kapil Sharma responded to an ex-user and broke his silence on the allegations against him of insulting Atlee's look. He wrote, 'Dear sir, can you pls explain to me where and when I talked about looks in this video? pls, don’t spread hate on social media! Thank you. (guys watch and decide by yourself, don’t follow anybody’s tweet like a sheep)'.

Kapil's question that ignited controversy

Recently, the cast of Baby John appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which included Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and the film's co-producer Atlee. During the show, Kapil asked the Jawan director saying, 'Atlee sir you have become such a huge director-producer now but when you meet a star for the first time, do they ask where is Atlee?'

However, what seemed like Kapil was asking about Atlee's popularity in the North and other Indian states as he's done major work in South, but Atlee may have not understood the whole matter as he said 'In a way, I understood your question. I will try to answer. I am really very grateful to AR Murugadoss sir, because he made my first film. He asked for the script but did not see how I looked or whether I was capable of it or not, but he liked my narration. I think the world should see this. We should not judge by appearance. You should judge by your heart.'

Chinmayi Sripada lashed out on Kapil

While Atlee's answer was appreciated by fans, Kapil Sharma's question put him in trouble. Social media users started trolling him and accused him of making fun of Atlee's skin colour. Chinmayi Sripada also lashed out at Kapil and called his comment 'stupid and racist'. She shared a post and asked if Kapil would ever stop these ugly and racist jibes on her skin colour in the name of 'comedy'. Ever since the comedian was being trolled. Now it remains to see whether people will calm down after Kapil's reply.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Mishra, celebs who have done Hindi dubbing for Mufasa: The Lion King