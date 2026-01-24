Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and son Krishna Bhatt booked for fraud by Versova Police Filmmaker-director Vikram Bhatt and his son Krishna Bhatt have been booked for fraud at the Versova police station.

New Delhi:

Renowned filmmaker-director Vikram Bhatt and his son Krishna Bhatt have been booked for fraud at the Versova police station.

According to the police, the accused allegedly took crores of rupees from businessmen by promising high returns on investments in films and other projects. However, the promised returns were neither given nor was the invested amount returned on time.

In this case, a businessman filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Vikram Bhatt and his son Krishna Bhatt defrauded him of Rs 13.5 crore.

Based on the complaint, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) registered a case against both accused at the Versova police station. The case has been handed over to the EOW for further investigation.

This is a developing story.