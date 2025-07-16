Fazilpuria firing: Gangster linked to Himanshu Bhau gang takes responsibility, issues warning to singer In a viral post, a gangster named Sunil Sardhania has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria.

Recently, renowned Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria narrowly escaped unharmed after unknown attackers fired at him in Gurugram on Monday night. In a shocking viral post, gangster Sunil Sardhania has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on singer Rahul Fazilpuria.

In the post, he said the attack was only a warning, not an attempt to kill. In the post, Sardhania said his close associate, Deepak Nandal, had invested Rs 5 crore and 10 years of effort to make Fazilpuria a celebrity singer. He further claimed that Fazilpuria had promised to return the money if things didn't work out, but now that he is famous, he's ignoring everyone and not picking up calls.

Gangster Sunil Sardhania issues warning to singer

Sardhania, a gangster who is linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, has given Fazilpuria a one-month deadline to return the money. He also warned that if the money is not paid, he will harm people close to him. He also said he has details of ten people who are connected to Fazilpuria and will target one every month if the issue is not resolved.

Notably, the viral post also names Indrajit Yadav, who is said to be linked with the Himanshu Bhai gang and is currently living abroad. Yadav's name had come up earlier in the murder case of a financier in Rohtak. The police are now investigating the viral post to verify its truth and take further action.

