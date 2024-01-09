Fawad Khan takes dig at Indian daily soaps, reveals why Pakistani dramas appeal people across border

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fawad Khan takes a dig at Indian daily soaps

One of the most famous Pakistani Fawad Khan, who enjoys a strong fan following in India expressed his opinion regarding the India vs Pakistani dramas. The actor has explained the difference between the two in an interview while taking a dig at the Indian daily soaps' longevity. The actor was last seen in Pakistan's first 100-crore-earning film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Are Pakistani dramas better than Indian serials?

Fawad Khan recently told in an interview with Ahmed Ali Butt why Pakistani serials in India are so popular. 'They make soap operas. They do not make mini-series like series of 10-20 episodes. They make soap operas with long episodes whereas we finish our shows in just 26 episodes,' said Khan

In the interview, Fawad was asked whether Pakistani serials are better than Indian shows. To this, the actor replied, "I don't want to comment on the quality of writing but if you look at the math, 26 episodes versus 500 episodes, if the content is smaller then obviously the quality will be better and so will the story. If you continue with the same characters for 1000 episodes, people will get bored of them after a while. This is the difference between Pakistani and Indian serials."

On Fawad Khan's work front

Fawad Khan was last seen in Pakistan's first 100-crore-earning film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Let us tell you that many Pakistani serials of Fawad Khan have been liked a lot in India which includes shows like 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', 'Humsafar', and Beyhadh. Apart from this, the actor has also worked in many Bollywood films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kapoor and Sons, and 'Khoobsurat'. He is currently working on a web show with Sana Sayed and a multi-star movie with Mahira Khan.