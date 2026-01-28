Farhan Akhtar reacts as Manipuri film 'Boong' becomes India's sole BAFTA nominee in 2026 | See post The Manipuri film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar, was nominated for the BAFTA Awards on January 27, 2026. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film secured a place in a special category alongside international films.

New Delhi:

The nominations for The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) were announced on January 27, 2026. The Indian film Boong made the country proud by securing a nomination at this prestigious international ceremony.

This regional film was produced by director, producer, and actor Farhan Akhtar. The actor, director and producer has reacted to the news.

Farhan expresses gratitude

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram profile to share a poster of Boong and wrote, 'Boong is extremely honoured and grateful to be nominated in the BAFTA Children’s & Family category'.

See the post here:

Boong is nominated in which category

The Manipuri film Boong has received a nomination in the 'Best Children and Family Film' category and will compete against other major international films in this category, such as 'Arco', 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia'.

Boong's cast

Regarding the film's cast, Gugun Kipgen plays the main character, 'Brojendro aka Boong'. Other actors in important roles include Bala Hijam, Angam Sanatombam, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetiya Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai, Hamom Sadananda, Thoudam Brajabidhu, and Modhubala Thoudam.

Boong's story

Released in September 2024, the film tells the story of a young boy named Boong who lives in the hills of Manipur. He plans to give his mother a surprise gift. Boong believes that bringing his estranged father back home would be the greatest gift he could give his mother. With this hope, Boong sets out to find his father, but on this journey, he encounters many surprises beyond his expectations.

Boong premiered at TIFF

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, the film was featured as a spotlight film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last year.

About BAFTA 2026

The BAFTA Awards will be held on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Scottish actor, writer and presenter Alan Cumming.

