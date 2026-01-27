BAFTA 2026 nominations announced: Manipuri film Boong earns nod; One Battle After Another leads the pack The Bafta Film Awards 2026 nominations have been announced, with One Battle After Another emerging as the most nominated film this year. It is followed closely by Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. Manipuri film Boong has also earned a nomination.

The nominations for Bafta Film Awards 2026 have been officially announced. The global awards show brings into focus the films and performances that defined the past year on the big screen. The annual ceremony, which honours excellence in cinema over the last 12 months, will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Monday.

Actors Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson unveiled the nominations during a live broadcast from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, marking the formal start of the awards season countdown. Alongside the nominations reveal, the longlists across all 25 categories have also been published, covering major honours such as Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director, Cinematography, Casting, Documentary, Film Not in the English Language, all four acting categories, the Children’s and Family Film category, and several others.

Leading this year’s nominations is One Battle After Another, which emerges as the most nominated title. This is closely followed by Sinners. Period drama Hamnet, inspired by William Shakespeare’s family life, and table tennis drama Marty Supreme also feature prominently across major categories. Manipuri film Boong, directed and written by Lakshmipriya Devi, has also earned a nomination in Best Children's and Family Film category. Take a look at the BAFTA nominations full list here:

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Children’s and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE Bafta Rising Star Award

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Films with the most nominations

One Battle After Another: 14 nominations:

Sinners: 13 nominations

Hamnet: 11 nominations

Marty Supreme: 11 nominations

Frankenstein: 8 nominations

Sentimental Value: 8 nominations

The BAFTA Awards 2026 winners will be announced on February 23, 2026, in India.

