BAFTA 2026 nominations announced: Manipuri film Boong earns nod; One Battle After Another leads the pack

The nominations for Bafta Film Awards 2026 have been officially announced. The global awards show brings into focus the films and performances that defined the past year on the big screen. The annual ceremony, which honours excellence in cinema over the last 12 months, will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Monday.
Actors Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson unveiled the nominations during a live broadcast from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, marking the formal start of the awards season countdown. Alongside the nominations reveal, the longlists across all 25 categories have also been published, covering major honours such as Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director, Cinematography, Casting, Documentary, Film Not in the English Language, all four acting categories, the Children’s and Family Film category, and several others.
Leading this year’s nominations is One Battle After Another, which emerges as the most nominated title. This is closely followed by Sinners. Period drama Hamnet, inspired by William Shakespeare’s family life, and table tennis drama Marty Supreme also feature prominently across major categories. Manipuri film Boong, directed and written by Lakshmipriya Devi, has also earned a nomination in Best Children's and Family Film category. Take a look at the BAFTA nominations full list here:
Full list of Bafta Film Awards nominations
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Leading actor
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting actress
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Supporting actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Director
Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Children’s and family film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
EE Bafta Rising Star Award
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British short film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Films with the most nominations
One Battle After Another: 14 nominations:
Sinners: 13 nominations
Hamnet: 11 nominations
Marty Supreme: 11 nominations
Frankenstein: 8 nominations
Sentimental Value: 8 nominations
The BAFTA Awards 2026 winners will be announced on February 23, 2026, in India.
